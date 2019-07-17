CCT to buy 94.9% stake in German office building for $205.3m from CapitaLand, Lum Chang

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) will acquire an effective 94.9 per cent interest in the holding companies of a freehold office building in Frankfurt, Germany, from its sponsor CapitaLand and mainboard-listed property and construction group Lum Chang Holdings.

The purchase consideration will be 133.4 million euros (S$205.3 million),the manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday morning (July 17).

Post-transaction, CapitaLand will hold the remaining 5.1 per cent stake in the holding companies. The real estate heavyweight is selling an 89.8 per cent stake out of its 94.9 per cent interest to CCT.

This divestment is part of CapitaLand's asset recycling strategy, for it to unlock capital for reinvestment.

The property, Main Airport Center (MAC), is a multi-tenanted office building located close to Frankfurt Airport and a 20-minute drive to Frankfurt's central business district.

It has a total net lettable area (NLA) of about 60,200 square metres (sq m). Of this, 53,900 sq m is high-specification office space while the remaining 6,300 sq m is ancillary space housing a conference hall, meeting rooms and 1,510 car park lots.

MAC's committed occupancy was about 90 per cent as at June 30.

The proposed transaction is expected to increase CCT's distribution per unit (DPU) by around 1 to 2.5 per cent, based on pro forma H1 2019 DPU.

The property's agreed market value is 265 million euros on a 100 per cent basis, or 251.5 million euros for the 94.9 per cent interest.

CCT will spend a total of around 253.4 million euros for the transaction, which includes the 133.4 million euro purchase consideration, an acquisition fee payable in CCT units to the manager, and transaction-related expenses.

Also included in CCT's total acquisition outlay is 94.9 per cent of a new bank loan to be drawn down by the property holding companies amounting to 115.9 million euros. This new loan is for repaying part of the 122.1 million in loan liabilities, which comprise 17.5 million euros in shareholders' loans and 104.6 million euros of an existing bank loan, both owed by the property holding companies.

The Reit will fund the acquisition fully with euro-denominated debt facilities or a combination of equity and euro debt facilities.

CCT's gearing ratio will increase from 35 per cent as at June 30 to 37 per cent after the acquisition.

The acquisition of MAC will bring a net property income yield of 4 per cent.

Post-transaction, CCT's portfolio property value will grow from S$10.7 billion to S$11.1 billion.

Kevin Chee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Reit manager, said Frankfurt's office vacancy rate has seen a steady decline over the years, while average office rents in the city have risen steadily and are expected to continue increasing in light of the low vacancy rates.

This is CCT's second asset acquisition in Frankfurt, and will increase the Reit's overseas exposure from 5 per cent to 8 per cent of its portfolio property value.

The transaction is subject to the approval of CCT's independent unitholders, which is expected to be obtained in September. The acquisition is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2019.

"Post-transaction, CapitaLand will continue to benefit from Main Airport Center's steady yield and participate in its future growth through our direct holding as well as CapitaLand's stake in CCT," said Lee Chee Koon, group CEO of CapitaLand Group.

CapitaLand has a 30.14 per cent stake in CCT.

On Tuesday, shares of CapitaLand were down two cents to S$3.66, units of CCT were up three cents to S$2.18, while shares of Lum Chang closed flat at 34.5 cents.