Cathay shares sink after it announces $1.1b bond sale

HONG KONG • Shares in Hong Kong's marquee carrier Cathay Pacific plunged yesterday, after the struggling airline unveiled a HK$6.7 billion (S$1.15 billion) bond sale to try stemming its rampant cash burn.

The stock tumbled as much as 9 per cent, days after it warned that new Covid-19 quarantine measures planned for passenger and cargo crew arriving in Hong Kong would further hurt its finances.

Cathay said yesterday that it would offer five-year bonds maturing in February 2026 that could also be converted into shares at a 30 per cent premium above the previous day's close.

Like all major airlines, Cathay has seen its business evaporate during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Hong Kong carrier is especially vulnerable because it has no domestic market to fall back on.

It has been burning through cash at a rate of up to HK$1.5 billion a month, and executives fear this will spike further if the city's authorities make good on stricter quarantine controls for air crew.

Currently, most arrivals into the city must quarantine in dedicated hotels for three weeks, although air crew and people in other vital logistic jobs have exemptions.

But the city's leaders have announced plans to enforce a two-week quarantine on all crew on long-distance cargo and passenger flights.

On Monday, Cathay said those measures would raise its cash burn by HK$300 million to HK$400 million a month, and force it to cut its already limited flight capacity by almost two-thirds.

The airline raised US$5 billion (S$6.66 billion) last summer - including a US$3.5 billion bailout from the Hong Kong government - to keep afloat during the pandemic. At the time, analysts said that money should last some 15 months. But yesterday's bond announcement shows the airline is still haemorrhaging revenue at a time when the global travel industry remains on its knees even as vaccines for the coronavirus have started rolling out.

Once one of Asia's largest operators, Cathay closed its Cathay Dragon subsidiary last year and made about 6,000 employees redundant in a bid to save cash.

Passenger numbers have been some 98 per cent below pre-pandemic levels since last April.

In December, what would once have been peak season, Cathay flew just 1,290 passengers every day, with most of the flights just 18 per cent full. But even before the pandemic struck, the carrier was already in a tight spot. Months of huge and disruptive pro-democracy protests in 2019 had led to a plunge in customers, especially from the lucrative mainland Chinese market.

But even before the pandemic struck, the carrier was already in a tight spot. Months of huge and disruptive pro-democracy protests in 2019 had led to a plunge in customers, especially from the lucrative mainland Chinese market.

The airline also found itself punished by the authorities in Beijing because some of its employees joined or voiced support for the protests.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE