Carousell appoints ex-Lazada exec as tech chief

Online marketplace Carousell has appointed former Lazada executive Igor Volynskiy, 39, as its new chief technology officer, taking over from co-founder Lucas Ngoo, who had been holding the role since the start-up's founding in 2012.

Mr Ngoo will "continue to serve Carousell's business and technology needs in his day-to-day activities", the start-up said in a media statement yesterday.

Mr Volynskiy was previously technology executive vice-president at e-commerce platform Lazada and vice-president of operations and marketplace technology at grocery delivery platform RedMart.

He has more than 20 years of experience in leading teams of software engineers, product managers, data scientists and industrial engineers, Carousell said in the statement.

In his new role, Mr Volynskiy will take charge of developing Carousell's technology capabilities, including engineering, data science and analytics, product and design.

"I am impressed by what the Carousell team has accomplished in just seven years, and am excited to contribute my knowledge and experience to help the company scale," he said.

Mr Volynskiy's entry comes as Carousell beefs up its management ranks.

Carousell, most recently valued at more than US$550 million (S$756 million), posted a US$25 million loss for the financial year ended last December, on revenue of US$7 million.