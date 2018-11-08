CapitaLand's China home sales hit $397m in 30-day span

Developer CapitaLand launched four residential projects in "Golden September Silver October" - China's traditional high season for new home sales.

The projects generated sales of 1,506 units in all, with a total value of about two billion yuan (S$396.7 million) - making it the company's highest home sales value in China over a 30-day period this year, it said yesterday.

Parc Botanica in Chengdu sold out all 388 units for 332 million yuan, while The Lakeside in Wuhan moved about 90 per cent of its 372 units for 322 million yuan, and La Botanica in Xi'an cleared 97 per cent of the 535 homes for 585 million yuan.

The Metropolis in Kunshan sold about 90 per cent of its 324 apartments for 758 million yuan.

Mr Lucas Loh, president (China and investment management) at CapitaLand, said: "As China's urbanisation continues unabated, the underlying demand for new homes in first-and second-tier cities that are part of CapitaLand's core city clusters strategy remains healthy."

CapitaLand has another 2,000 residential units that will be released when the market is right. These include homes in La Riva, CapitaLand's first residential development in Guangzhou's Datansha urban renewal project, and Century Park in Chengdu.

It also acquired three prime sites in Chongqing and Guangzhou between June and August, adding 3,400 units to its pipeline of residences under development.

CapitaLand sold 97 per cent of its launched residential units in the first half of this year, handing over almost 3,000 homes, up 20 per cent over the same period last year.

It expects to hand over more than half of the 8,000 units, valued at a total of 16.2 billion yuan, that have been sold in China in this half of the year.