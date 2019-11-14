CapitaLand's Bridge+ to set up fintech hub in CBD next year

CapitaLand's business space unit Bridge+ will set up a fintech hub in the developer's upcoming development in the central business district (CBD).

Bridge+ will take up 56,000 sq ft in the 29-storey Grade A office project.

The development at 79 Robinson Road, set to open in the third quarter of next year, will have a total office net lettable area of around 500,000 sq ft. This will be Bridge+'s first CBD location.

Bridge+ 79 Robinson Road will span three floors, offering a mix of flexi desks, dedicated fixed desks and private suites for various team sizes, the company said.

It has signed agreements with key fintech players here, including the Asean Financial Innovation Network.

The company added that international fintech firms may also tap Bridge+'s network to connect with local partners through seminars, industry gatherings and exhibitions.

Mr Manohar Khiatani, senior executive director of CapitaLand, said the group is delighted to bring Bridge+ into Singapore's CBD, building on its network in Singapore, Bangalore and various cities across China.

He added: "We also look forward to anchoring Singapore's growing fintech community and fostering further exchange with the blockchain, sustainability, and corporate innovation tribes hosted at Bridge+ Ascent.

"Through a series of partnerships, we aim to create a vibrant fintech ecosystem driving innovation through knowledge sharing, cross-fertilisation of ideas, and multidisciplinary collaborations."