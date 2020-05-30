CapitaLand to deploy tech for disinfection in malls

CapitaLand will deploy tech solutions such as disinfecting robots and an air disinfection system at its malls ahead of the phase one reopening next month, it said yesterday.

The robots will be deployed daily after mall operating hours to disinfect the basement and level one of Tampines Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza, which are floors with high shopper traffic.

They will be rolled out at other CapitaLand malls to complement daily disinfections by cleaners.

CapitaLand will also install PhotoPlasma air disinfection system in all lifts from next month.

These energise atmospheric air into a plasma state, eliminating airborne and surface micro-organisms such as viruses and bacteria.

Lifts will also receive general cleaning and a coating of anti-microbial disinfectant.

The disinfectant will also be applied to high-contact areas such as escalator handrails, door entrance buttons, touchscreens, toilet cubicles and basins, family rooms, as well as customer service counters.

Surfaces treated with the disinfectant can potentially ward off bacteria and viruses for up to six months.

CapitaLand said it will continue to clean and disinfect all high-contact touchpoints at stepped-up frequency of once every two to three hours.

It is also introducing disinfection floor mats at key entrances so shoppers' soles will be cleaned when they step into the complex.

Mats will be changed and cleaned twice daily.

The firm is rolling out automatic escalator handrail disinfection and contactless lift activation at The Atrium@Orchard, next to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Two high-traffic escalators at this mall will have an ultra UV device installed that disinfects the handrails when the escalator is in use. Users will not be exposed to UV light, it said.

Two lifts at the mall will also be fitted with a device that allows users to scan a QR code to activate the elevators without touching the buttons.

Two face shields will be given to all front-line mall workers, including tenant employees, vendors and contractors, from next week. The shields are part of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative.

