CapitaLand snags four awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush'

Mainboard-listed CapitaLand was one of the biggest winners at the 13th annual Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) yesterday, alongside DBS Group, which was conferred a Special Recognition Award for its "all-round excellence in corporate governance".
This year, 34 companies and six individuals were honoured for exemplary performance in corporate governance and shareholder communication. Often dubbed the "Oscars" of the Singapore business world, the event was held at the Resorts World Convention Centre.
In a welcome address, Mr Kelvin Tan, council member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), quipped that DBS had struck the "royal flush" - being the first company to have won in each of the five award categories from 2013 to 2017.
These are: Best Managed Board, Best Chief Executive Officer, Best Chief Financial Officer, Best Investor Relations and Best Annual Report.
In response, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: "DBS has an active board that is conscious of the diverse needs of our stakeholders, and has put in place robust mechanisms to ensure that corporate governance principles are embedded in our corporate culture.
"As we celebrate our golden jubilee this year, this award inspires us to continue to reimagine banking, and do even better for our customers, employees and stakeholders."
Paving the way for corporate winners were property groups CapitaLand, which swept four awards, and Tuan Sing Holdings, which bagged three. Meanwhile, Centurion Corporation, the Frasers group, Sats and Japan Foods garnered two awards each.
-
WINNERS GALLERY
-
BEST CEO AWARD
Big cap: Alexander Hungate, Sats
Mid cap: Melvin Teo Tzai Win, Yeo Hiap Seng
Small cap: Christopher Reid Borch, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)
-
BEST CFO AWARD
Big cap: Lim Cheng Cheng, Singtel
Mid cap: Chong Chou Yuen, Tuan Sing Holdings
Small cap: Kenneth Liew Kian Er, Japan Foods Holding
-
BEST MANAGED BOARD AWARD
Big cap: Gold: Sats
Silver: CapitaLand
Bronze: United Overseas Bank
Mid cap: Gold: Centurion Corp
Silver: AEM Holdings
Bronze: Tuan Sing Holdings
Small cap: Gold: Japan Foods Holding
Silver: Dynamic Colours
Bronze: Megachem
-
BEST ANNUAL REPORT AWARD
Big cap:
Gold: Sembcorp Industries
Silver: Olam International
Bronze: OCBC Bank
Mid cap:
Gold: Banyan Tree Holdings
Silver: Del Monte Pacific
Bronze: Indofood Agri Resources,
Bronze: QAF
Small cap:
Gold: Qian Hu Corp
Silver: Baker Technology
Bronze: TEE International
Reits & Business Trusts:
Gold: CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management
Silver: CapitaLand Mall Trust Management
Bronze: Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust
First-Year Listed Companies:
Merit: Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust
-
BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS AWARD
Big cap:
Gold: China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
Silver: Frasers Property
Bronze: ComfortDelGro Corp
Mid cap:
Gold: Centurion Corp
Sliver: Hotel Royal
Bronze: Tuan Sing Holdings
Small cap:
Gold: Grand Banks Yachts
Silver: iFast Corp
Bronze: Telechoice International
Reits & Business Trusts:
Gold: Ascendas India Trust
Silver: CapitaLand Mall Trust Management
Bronze: Cache Logistics Trust
First-Year Listed Companies
Merit: APAC Realty
-
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
DBS Group Holdings
In his speech at the event, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng, who was the guest of honour, said: "As a nation, our answer is clear. We must and will take them (transformations and disruptions) by the horns and adapt, change, innovate and transform to stay ahead of our competition.
"In our disrupted world, our companies must be nimble and adaptable to transform and meet changing market demands."
Among the large-cap conglomerates, Sats clinched gold for the Best Managed Board, with its chief executive Alexander Hungate also garnering the Best CEO Award.
Other winners included Centurion, which received two gold awards for Best Managed Board and Best Investor Relations in the mid-cap category, as well as Japan Foods, which clinched gold for Best Managed Board in the small-cap category. Frasers Property won a silver for Best Investor Relations, while Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust clinched a merit for Best Annual Report under the category of First-Year Listed Companies.
Said Mr Wong Wei Kong, co-chairman of the SCA and editor of The Business Times: "Notwithstanding an increasingly volatile and challenging operating environment, it is always pertinent that organisations be transparent in their disclosures, regardless of good or bad news.
"Companies in Singapore face greater competition from companies in other markets, and being consistent in terms of communication with their stakeholders builds credibility and trust with them, and puts these companies a cut above other companies, both locally and globally."
Other Best CEO Awards went to Mr Melvin Teo Tzai Win from mid-cap Yeo Hiap Seng, and Mr Christopher Reid Borch from small-cap Micro-Mechanics.
Accolades for Best CFO went to Ms Lim Cheng Cheng of big-cap Singtel, Mr Chong Chou Yuen of mid-cap Tuan Sing, and Mr Kenneth Liew Kian Er of small-cap Japan Foods.
The SCA was organised by Isca, Singapore Institute of Directors and The Business Times, with the support of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and the Singapore Exchange.