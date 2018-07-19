CapitaLand snags four awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush'

Mainboard-listed CapitaLand was one of the biggest winners at the 13th annual Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) yesterday, alongside DBS Group, which was conferred a Special Recognition Award for its "all-round excellence in corporate governance".

This year, 34 companies and six individuals were honoured for exemplary performance in corporate governance and shareholder communication. Often dubbed the "Oscars" of the Singapore business world, the event was held at the Resorts World Convention Centre.

In a welcome address, Mr Kelvin Tan, council member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), quipped that DBS had struck the "royal flush" - being the first company to have won in each of the five award categories from 2013 to 2017.

These are: Best Managed Board, Best Chief Executive Officer, Best Chief Financial Officer, Best Investor Relations and Best Annual Report.

In response, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: "DBS has an active board that is conscious of the diverse needs of our stakeholders, and has put in place robust mechanisms to ensure that corporate governance principles are embedded in our corporate culture.

"As we celebrate our golden jubilee this year, this award inspires us to continue to reimagine banking, and do even better for our customers, employees and stakeholders."

Paving the way for corporate winners were property groups CapitaLand, which swept four awards, and Tuan Sing Holdings, which bagged three. Meanwhile, Centurion Corporation, the Frasers group, Sats and Japan Foods garnered two awards each.

WINNERS GALLERY

BEST CEO AWARD Big cap: Alexander Hungate, Sats Mid cap: Melvin Teo Tzai Win, Yeo Hiap Seng Small cap: Christopher Reid Borch, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)

BEST CFO AWARD Big cap: Lim Cheng Cheng, Singtel Mid cap: Chong Chou Yuen, Tuan Sing Holdings Small cap: Kenneth Liew Kian Er, Japan Foods Holding

BEST MANAGED BOARD AWARD Big cap: Gold: Sats Silver: CapitaLand Bronze: United Overseas Bank Mid cap: Gold: Centurion Corp Silver: AEM Holdings Bronze: Tuan Sing Holdings Small cap: Gold: Japan Foods Holding Silver: Dynamic Colours Bronze: Megachem

BEST ANNUAL REPORT AWARD Big cap: Gold: Sembcorp Industries Silver: Olam International Bronze: OCBC Bank Mid cap: Gold: Banyan Tree Holdings Silver: Del Monte Pacific Bronze: Indofood Agri Resources, Bronze: QAF Small cap: Gold: Qian Hu Corp Silver: Baker Technology Bronze: TEE International Reits & Business Trusts: Gold: CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Silver: CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Bronze: Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust First-Year Listed Companies: Merit: Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust

BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS AWARD Big cap: Gold: China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Silver: Frasers Property Bronze: ComfortDelGro Corp Mid cap: Gold: Centurion Corp Sliver: Hotel Royal Bronze: Tuan Sing Holdings Small cap: Gold: Grand Banks Yachts Silver: iFast Corp Bronze: Telechoice International Reits & Business Trusts: Gold: Ascendas India Trust Silver: CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Bronze: Cache Logistics Trust First-Year Listed Companies Merit: APAC Realty

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD DBS Group Holdings

In his speech at the event, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng, who was the guest of honour, said: "As a nation, our answer is clear. We must and will take them (transformations and disruptions) by the horns and adapt, change, innovate and transform to stay ahead of our competition.

"In our disrupted world, our companies must be nimble and adaptable to transform and meet changing market demands."

Among the large-cap conglomerates, Sats clinched gold for the Best Managed Board, with its chief executive Alexander Hungate also garnering the Best CEO Award.

Other winners included Centurion, which received two gold awards for Best Managed Board and Best Investor Relations in the mid-cap category, as well as Japan Foods, which clinched gold for Best Managed Board in the small-cap category. Frasers Property won a silver for Best Investor Relations, while Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust clinched a merit for Best Annual Report under the category of First-Year Listed Companies.

Said Mr Wong Wei Kong, co-chairman of the SCA and editor of The Business Times: "Notwithstanding an increasingly volatile and challenging operating environment, it is always pertinent that organisations be transparent in their disclosures, regardless of good or bad news.

"Companies in Singapore face greater competition from companies in other markets, and being consistent in terms of communication with their stakeholders builds credibility and trust with them, and puts these companies a cut above other companies, both locally and globally."

Other Best CEO Awards went to Mr Melvin Teo Tzai Win from mid-cap Yeo Hiap Seng, and Mr Christopher Reid Borch from small-cap Micro-Mechanics.

Accolades for Best CFO went to Ms Lim Cheng Cheng of big-cap Singtel, Mr Chong Chou Yuen of mid-cap Tuan Sing, and Mr Kenneth Liew Kian Er of small-cap Japan Foods.

The SCA was organised by Isca, Singapore Institute of Directors and The Business Times, with the support of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and the Singapore Exchange.