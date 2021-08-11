CapitaLand shareholders vote in favour of restructuring

CapitaLand shareholders have voted in favour of the real estate group's proposal to privatise its development arm and to list its fund-management and property investment business.

From next month, CapitaLand will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and operate as two distinct entities: the new CapitaLand Investments (CLI), which will list on the SGX, and the privatised CapitaLand Development.

Over 3,400 shareholders voted by proxy at a virtual extraordinary general meeting and a scheme meeting yesterday afternoon, among which more than 99 per cent backed the proposal to restructure.

For every CapitaLand share held, eligible shareholders will receive one CLI share, 95.1 cents in cash and 0.155 unit in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, the largest real estate investment trust listed on the SGX.

This works out to be a total of $4.102 in value per share.

After completing a capital reduction exercise, CapitaLand will distribute approximately 48.24 per cent of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of CLI to eligible shareholders, while CapitaLand will own the remaining 51.76 per cent stake.

Upon listing on the Singapore Exchange, CLI is expected to become a leading listed real estate investment manager globally, with total real estate assets under management of approximately $115 billion as at Dec 31 last year.

On a pro forma basis, as at Dec 31 last year, it had approximately $78 billion of real estate funds under management held via its managed listed funds and unlisted funds across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States.

CapitaLand group chief executive Lee Chee Koon said: "As the market increasingly starts to appreciate the value of real estate investment managers (REIMs), we expect to see more Asian-based REIMs emerge. This will mean stronger competition for capital, but also more opportunities as global capital flows into Asia.

"As one of the leading listed real estate fund managers in the world with a strong foundation in Asia, CLI is in a good position to tap these opportunities."

CapitaLand's management had said last month that CLI will look at creating new products as it aims to achieve $100 billion in funds under management by 2024 and grow its lodging business to 160,000 units under management by 2023.

CLI shares are expected to list on Sept 16, subject to approval by the authorities.

Sept 3 is expected to be the last day of trade for the shares of CapitaLand.

CapitaLand had called for a halt in the trading of its shares at 2.18pm yesterday. The shares last traded at $4.07.

THE BUSINESS TIMES