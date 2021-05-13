CapitaLand reports improving operational performance for Q1

Property giant CapitaLand said the recovery across its asset classes has continued from the second half of last year into the first quarter of this year, although at a varied pace across different regions.

It reported yesterday that its full suite of businesses in China have rallied and its international portfolio looks resilient, but warned that residential development here may be "tempered by increasing construction costs". It expects operational performance for the Singapore portfolio to remain stable despite the possible impact of recently tightened Covid-19 measures on shopper traffic.

In India, where a severe second wave of Covid-19 has resulted in heightened restrictions, CapitaLand said its overall portfolio occupancy level remains stable at over 90 per cent, with healthy office rent collections at 98 per cent for the quarter.

The group is also focusing on securing new residential projects in Vietnam, where the housing market is expected to recover further this year.

CapitaLand's total assets under management stood at $137.7 billion as at March 31.

Total fee income grew 9 per cent to $203.6 million for the first quarter, from $186.7 million in the same period last year.

This was mainly attributed to higher Reit (real estate investment trust) and private fund management fees corresponding to funds under management growth during the quarter.

Fee-related earnings shot up 30 per cent year on year, driven by higher transactional activities due to improved market sentiment. Fund management fee income for the quarter also picked up due to improved capital recycling.

CapitaLand said its total year-to-date property investments across the group have hit $2.7 billion, with about 95 per cent invested in new economy assets.

Divestments stood at $1 billion with total group cash at $14.8 billion as at March 31.

CapitaLand shares closed down 0.28 per cent at $3.57 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES