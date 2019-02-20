CapitaLand Q4 profit surges 71.2% to $475.7m

SINGAPORE - Better operating performance, as well as higher gains from asset recycling and revaluation of investment properties boosted CapitaLand's results for the fourth quarter.

For the three months ended Dec 31, net profit rose 71.2 per cent to $475.7 million, from $277.8 million last year.

The higher earnings were also underpinned by greater contributions from residential projects in China, as well as newly acquired and operational properties, CapitaLand said.

On a per share basis, earnings came in at 11.4 cents for the quarter, up from 6.5 cents a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 34 per cent to $1.62 billion, up from $1.21 billion in the year-ago period.

The board is proposing a dividend of 12 cents a share for FY2018, unchanged from the previous financial year.

For the full-year, net profit was up 12.3 per cent to $1.76 billion, as revenue rose 21.3 per cent to $5.6 billion.

This translated to an earnings per share of 42.1 cents for the 12 months ended Dec 31, up from 37 cents in the preceding year.

Shares of CapitaLand closed at $3.39 apiece on Tuesday, up 1.5 per cent, or five cents.