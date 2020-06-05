CapitaLand opens 250m-high glass-bottom deck at Raffles City Chongqing in China

SINGAPORE - Property giant CapitaLand has opened a star feature at its Raffles City Chongqing tower in China - a glass-bottom exploration deck viewing gallery which at 250 metres off the ground it said was the highest such in western China.

The attraction, opened to the public last weekend, offers a 270-degree panorama of Chongqing city's skyline, with "views of Yangtze River's brown merging with Jialing River's blue below their feet", the company said in media release on Friday (June 5).

As part of crowd management, only 3,000 tickets are currently available daily. Almost all the available tickets in the opening weekend were snapped up, said CapitaLand.

Raffles City Chongqing is the group's single largest development in China, taking seven years to build and involving an investment of $4.8 billion. The development spans 1.12 million square metres and comprises a 235,000-sq m shopping mall, 150,000-sq m of Grade A office space, about 1,400 residential apartments, Ascott Raffles City Chongqing serviced residence and InterContinental Raffles City Chongqing hotel. The mall welcomed over 900,000 shoppers during its opening weekend in September 2019.

Visitors to the Exploration Deck begin their journey with an exploration-themed exhibition in collaboration with National Geographic at Level 1. An express elevator takes visitors up 47 floors in 52 seconds. At the top, visitors are "transported to a futuristic world that imagines life on planet Mars", said the developer. At the end of the exhibition, visitors enter a tranquil pocket park before stepping onto an open-air sky deck with the see-through glass floor and panoramic views.

The Exploration Deck is part of The Crystal, an enclosed sky bridge that is connected to six of Raffles City Chongqing's eight skyscrapers - four 250m-tall skyscrapers at its base and two towers by cantilever bridges. CapitaLand said The Crystal is the world's highest sky bridge linking the most number of skyscrapers.

Apart from the Exploration Deck, The Crystal houses The Private Club, a members-only clubhouse with two swimming pools, restaurants and bars at the Sky Garden, which is targeted to open in the third quarter of this year.

Erecting The Crystal was a feat of engineering that took about a year, starting from end 2017, said CapitaLand. It is made up of a continuous steel structure weighing 12,000 tons and enclosed with a ring comprising about 3,000 pieces of glass panels and close to 5,000 aluminium panels. Hoisting the three middle steel segments of The Crystal - each weighing up to 1,100 tons - to 250 metres marked a world first, it added.

CapitaLand group China president Lucas Loh said: "The Exploration Deck is the first major attraction to launch in Chongqing since the lifting of the country's nationwide lockdown and the public's enthusiastic response is yet another encouraging sign of recovery in consumer sentiment."

The group in April said it had reopened its malls in China previously shut due to the country's lockdown.



Raffles City Chongqing’s design takes the form of powerful sail surging forward on the historic Chaotianmen site where Yangtze and Jialing rivers meet. PHOTO: CAPITALAND

