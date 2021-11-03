CapitaLand Investment posts 33% rise in Q3 fee-related earnings to $94.6m, sets up 2 funds

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Capitaland Investment (CLI) booked a 33 per cent growth in fee-related earnings in the third quarter of this year to $94.6 million from $71.1 million a year ago, in its first business update since listing on the bourse in September.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday (Nov 3), CLI said the growth was driven in part by the 9 per cent rise in funds under management, from $77.6 billion as at end-December to $84.3 billion as at end-September.

Capital recycling also drove growth in fee-related earnings, with divestments growing four times from $3 billion to $12.3 billion. This resulted in a nine times increase in event-driven fees to $52 million for the nine months to September.

The lodging management business also reported year-on-year growth of 33 per cent of revenue per available unit, with occupancy of around 60 per cent for the third quarter.

In a separate announcement on Wednesday, CLI said it established two private funds in Japan and South Korea to grow its funds under management by $688 million.

The Japan fund has acquired the real estate investment manager's two existing commercial assets while the South Korea fund has acquired two operating cold storage logistics properties from an unrelated third party.

CLI has invested alongside capital partners and obtained a minority stake in both funds.

The Japan fund has funds under management of about 44.1 billion yen (S$522.9 million), with CLI having a 4.98 per cent stake in the fund. The real estate investment manager will remain as the asset manager of office buildings Yokohama Blue Avenue, of which the fund owns 50 per cent, and Shinjuku Front Tower, of which it owns 20 per cent.

The South Korea fund has funds under management of 127.1 billion won (S$145.2 million), with CLI having a 5 per cent stake. The two operating cold storage logistics properties are on long-term master leases with Foodist, a nationwide food wholesaler, generating fee-related income immediately.

"Our funds under management has increased to $84.3 billion, placing us on track to meet our target of $100 billion by 2024. CLI will also receive recurring fee-related earnings through the management of the two funds and their assets," said Mr Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive of CLI.