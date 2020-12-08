CapitaLand grows its asset portfolio in US

CapitaLand has formed a joint venture (JV) to acquire and develop multi-family assets worth about US$300 million (S$401 million) in the United States.

The JV will invest in assets in the south-east and south-west markets of the US, with an initial focus on Austin, Texas, the property giant said yesterday.

The JV partner is an Austin-based real estate investment, development and property management firm that has developed more than 25,000 multi-family units in the US since its inception 25 years ago, CapitaLand said.

Both parties have acquired a freehold land parcel in the "high growth, technology driven" city of Austin to develop the JV's first multi-family project, the company added.

CapitaLand holds an 80 per cent stake in the project, while its partner holds the remaining 20 per cent.

The 1.9ha land parcel will be developed into a mid-rise and green 341-unit suburban multi-family property, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

According to CapitaLand, the property is situated close to commercial, residential and leisure activities, and it is a five-minute drive from The Domain, which is commonly referred to as "Austin's second downtown".

The Domain comprises more than 1.8 million sq ft of retail amenities and over 3.4 million sq ft of office space, as well as 3,700 apartments and 900 hotel rooms.

The upcoming development is also adjacent to the McKalla Place Major League Soccer stadium, which is slated to open in spring next year.

Designed to cater to residents in a post Covid-19 landscape, the property will have features such as keyless entry to the apartments, as well as smart home features.

It will also offer a mix of studios and one-and two-bedroom apartments, with separate work and living areas for residents to work from home, CapitaLand said.

Mr Dang Phan, managing director for the US at CapitaLand International, said that across the US, multi-family rents have recovered faster than other asset types during past recessions.

"Prior to Covid-19, allocation of investment capital towards the multi-family sector has exceeded that of other property types and the pandemic has accelerated this preference.

"Growing our investment in the resilient, liquid and stable-yield multi-family portfolio will provide income stability," he added.

With this new investment, CapitaLand will have $4.7 billion of assets under management in the US.

