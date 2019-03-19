CapitaLand CEO took home $4m to $4.25m last year

CapitaLand's chief executive and president Lee Chee Koon, who assumed the top post last September, was rewarded with a remuneration package of $4 million to $4.25 million for the year.

In its annual report filed with the Singapore Exchange yesterday, the listed property giant disclosed the pay packages of its top executives, who together collected more than $17.6 million last year.

The highest paid was Mr Lee, 43, and 20 per cent of his package was made up of salary inclusive of the annual wage supplement (AWS), 60 per cent bonus and other benefits, and the remaining 20 per cent shares awarded.

Mr Lee was group chief investment officer - a position he took on in January last year - before stepping up to succeed Mr Lim Ming Yan as CEO last September.

Mr Lim received a bigger package in 2017- $6 million to $6.25 million, 19 per cent of which was salary inclusive of AWS, 45 per cent bonus and other benefits, and the remaining 36 per cent shares awarded.

Mr Jason Leow, president for Asia (not including China) and retail, and Mr Lucas Loh, president for China and investment management, each received $3.75 million to $4 million last year.

Group chief financial officer Andrew Lim and group chief people officer Tan Seng Chai each received $2.5 million to $2.75 million.

CapitaLand's 2018 net profit increased 12.3 per cent to $1.76 billion, as revenue rose 21.3 per cent to $5.60 billion.