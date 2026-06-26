California launches AI job loss tracker as layoff fears grow

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The move comes as pressure mounts for policymakers to appear proactive on the threat of AI-driven job loss.

- California launched a tool on June 25 designed to serve as an “early warning system” for widespread artificial intelligence-driven job loss.

The tool, called the California AI-Unemployment Tracker, links multiple measures of an occupation’s AI exposure to the state’s monthly unemployment insurance claims data to monitor for signs of labour market disruption in real time.

The tracker was built as a partnership between the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, the state’s Employment Development Department and the California Policy Lab, a research institute at the University of California.

The announcement comes as pressure mounts for policymakers to appear proactive on the threat of AI-driven job loss.

California lawmakers face particular pressure to respond: The state has the highest unemployment rate in the nation and is home to many of the companies developing advanced AI systems.

Politicians of both parties are seeking to position themselves as the champions of working peoples’ interests as cost-of-living concerns continue to dominate local, state and national elections.

Public perception of the technology, meanwhile, has soured as massive data centre construction projects – and the surges in nearby communities’ electricity costs associated with them – have generated their own backlash.

“As AI advances, we aren’t just watching from the sidelines; we’re reimagining how we prepare California through strong governance and innovative policy,” Newsom said in a statement about the tracker.

Newsom is widely expected to run for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

In 2025, New York updated its state WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) system in an effort to track AI-driven job losses after Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the policy change in her 2025 State of the State address.

Connecticut passed a similar measure in May and other states may follow suit.

When submitting the paperwork required by law before a major layoff or plant closure, employers in New York are now asked to indicate whether AI was among the reasons for the cuts.

Because the measure relies on self-reporting, labour experts say the data is likely incomplete.

Of the more than 160 companies that reported mass layoffs to the state in the year since the change was made, none attributed cuts to AI.

California’s new tracking system should also not be considered definitive, according to researchers who authored a report based on the data.

The tracker cannot determine whether particular jobs were eliminated by AI, the researchers cautioned, nor can any existing dataset.

The trends observed also may be influenced by pandemic-related economic disruptions or other factors, making it difficult to draw clean conclusions.

The tracker provides an early signal, the researchers noted, but “its findings should be interpreted alongside other evidence”.

At the state level, researchers found no indication of AI-driven mass layoffs. But they found certain subsets of workers may indeed be experiencing displacement as a result of the technology.

“We do see patterns in certain regions like the Bay Area, in certain tech-heavy sectors and among highly AI-exposed workers with college degrees,” Ben Hyman, senior researcher at California Policy Lab and co-author of the report. “It will be important to continue monitoring trends for those workers, as well as others, so that policymakers can respond appropriately.” BLOOMBERG