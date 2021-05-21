ByteDance founder to hand over his CEO post to HR chief

HONG KONG/ NEW YORK • ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming will hand over the reins of the Chinese technology company, which owns TikTok, to an old college roommate and trusted lieutenant, stepping back from running the world's most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.

Mr Zhang will hand off the chief executive role to human resources chief Liang Rubo, he announced yesterday.

The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but will relinquish most of his day-to-day duties.

"I'm more interested in analysing organisational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people," Mr Zhang, 38, said.

He is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of Internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Mr Jack Ma's Alibaba Group to Tencent.

That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country's Internet landscape.

Mr Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance is moving into e-commerce, which could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) Chinese arena.

Mr Zhang's hand-off recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago.

The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Mr Zhang.

"The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort," said Mr Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co.

"Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful."

Mr Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined artificial intelligence recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means "headlines" in Chinese.

TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China's domestic market.

GOOD TIME TO STEP BACK ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back. He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things. MR KE YAN, a Singapore-based analyst from DZT Research.

The founder now ranks among the world's richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than US$250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.

Mr Liang, an entrepreneur like Mr Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance's move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices.

The low-profile executive and Mr Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin's Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Mr Zhang said in a speech in 2016.

The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate - in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.

The Internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses, including Douyin and Toutiao, to 260 billion yuan (S$53.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan last year, Bloomberg News has reported.

The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok.

If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad.

At US$40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube's.

"ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back," said DZT Research Singapore-based analyst Ke Yan of Mr Zhang.

"He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS