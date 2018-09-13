Buyer in SingHaiyi project taking 34 units and not 141

Property developer SingHaiyi Group said yesterday that a buyer who had committed to purchase 141 units of a US commercial real estate project is now buying just 34 of those units under a new agreement.

The buyer, who was not named, had previously agreed in December to buy SingHaiyi's entire share of Phase II units in the Vietnam Town project in San Jose, California, for US$95.3 million (S$131 million). That deal is now withdrawn. Instead, the buyer will now acquire just 34 units for US$23.1 million.

The previous bulk deal was terminated under a mutual agreement, SingHaiyi said. The new deal is expected to be completed by Nov 12.

SingHaiyi has separately sold a further 10 units of the newly available Phase II inventory, with the sales of 14 more units pending completion. The total consideration for these 24 units was not disclosed, but SingHaiyi said they were sold at an average of US$630 per sq ft.

Under the terminated agreement, SingHaiyi received a non-refundable deposit of US$7.5 million. The parties will consider US$1.5 million of that amount as a deposit for the 34 units, and will credit the remaining for the balance of the outstanding consideration.

SingHaiyi said the price per sq ft for Phase II units is an improvement over the average for Phase I units, and is an indicator of a general increase in selling prices in the area.

Said SingHaiyi group managing director Celine Tang: "We are seeing interest from potential buyers, and we believe that this is an excellent window of opportunity for SingHaiyi to capitalise on the current buoyant property market in San Jose and enjoy potential selling price upside."

192

Number of units making up SingHaiyi's stake in the Vietnam Town project, of which 51 have been completed and sold in Phase I.

