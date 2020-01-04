Business Briefs: Creative Technology

Creative Technology

Creative Technology will next week launch its new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which caused its stock price to spike in 2018. The launch will be at consumer technology trade show CES 2020 from next Tuesday to Friday, said the company on Thursday.

The improved version has higher precision in personalising a user's audio profile and preserves more details in the surround-sound configuration, among other things. The company's upcoming USB gaming headset SXFI Gamer is tentatively scheduled for launch in the second quarter.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Apple

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple shares surpassed US$300 amid predictions for a robust holiday quarter, demand for wearables such as AirPods and planned services including streaming TV.

Shares of the iPhone maker rose 2.3 per cent to close at a record US$300.35, topping the US$300 mark for the first time on a split-adjusted basis.

Thursday's gain was in stark contrast to the dismal start Apple had last year, when it cut its sales forecast for the first time in almost two decades. Despite the setback, the firm went on to outperform all other mega-cap technology stocks last year.

BLOOMBERG