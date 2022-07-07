Buoyed by Reits, market closes unchanged amid regional retreat

Local shares closed unchanged yesterday amid falls in most regional markets, thanks in part to gains by real estate investment trusts (Reits).

A lacklustre trading session amid widespread recession jitters left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down just 0.01 per cent or 0.45 point at 3,103.66, with losers outnumbering gainers 268 to 222 after 1.3 billion shares worth $1.1 billion were traded.

Elsewhere, indices in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia fell by between 1.2 and 2.1 per cent while Australian shares broke a two-day winning streak to dip 0.5 per cent.

This came after a mixed session on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.4 per cent while the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.8 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Asian markets are mostly having a bad day at the office as they race to price in both a US recession overnight and also the potential for wider virus restrictions in China.

"The prospect of more Covid-zero restrictions in China is an unwelcome dose of reality for Asia and is certainly carrying more weight, although Asian currency weakness is also in play."

Hongkong Land was the top decliner on the STI, falling 2.2 per cent to close at US$4.96.

The top four gainers on the index were Reits. Mapletree Logistics Trust leads the way, climbing 3.6 per cent to $1.74.

The other strong performers were Keppel DC Reit, up 2.6 per cent , Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, 2.2 per cent, and Mapletree Industrial Trust, 1.9 per cent.

However, Singapore's largest Reit, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, bucked the trend amid active trading.

The counter fell 1 per cent to $2.05, with 45.6 million units worth $93.3 million changing hands.