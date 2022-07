SINGAPORE - This year thus far has proven to be an absolute annus horribilis for financial markets. In fact, the first six months have been the worst for Wall Street in 52 years.

The S&P 500 has fallen some 20 per cent year-to-date, while the Dow Jones index is down 21 per cent from its Jan 3 high. The Nasdaq is down some 30 per cent from its January highs.