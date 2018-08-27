Brokers' Call

Keppel Corp | Hold

Aug 24 close: $6.65

Target price: $7.37

Broker: UOB Kay Hian, Aug 24

China property sales remain resilient. Demand for property is becoming increasingly speculative, with 50 per cent of purchases for investment purposes, as compared to 38 per cent last year.

In addition, demand for residential land plots in mainland China is tapering. Developers' appetite for new land sales has fallen to the lowest level since 2014, following government curbs and deleveraging efforts.

Data suggests property sales for the second half of this year should stay resilient, though we are cautious on the outlook for 2019 and beyond. Land sales from the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City are also expected to moderate.

UG Healthcare | Buy

Aug 24 close: 22 cents

Target price: 32 cents

Broker: RHB Research, Aug 24

UG Healthcare recorded FY2018 net profit growth of 77 per cent, on the back of revenue rising 20 per cent.

In the new manufacturing block, an additional 500 million per annum glove capacity production should be in full commercialisation by October, which is likely to drive output.

FY2019 utilisation rate is expected to be higher year on year due to production efficiency. We forecast FY2019 revenue and net profit growth of 14 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

The group sees limited effects from the United States-China trade war on its exports as UG's gloves are for medical usage, and not produced in the US.

Key risks include higher gas and raw material prices, which could narrow margins.

Maintain "buy" with target price of 32 cents, offering a 39 per cent upside.

StarHub | Hold

Aug 23 close: S$1.66

Target price: S$1.82

Broker: UOB Kay Hian, Aug 23

New chief executive officer Peter Kaliaropoulos has outlined strategic priorities and key initiatives to leverage on the group's consumer and enterprise businesses.

Management treats competition from TPG Telecom seriously. StarHub will vigorously defend its base of high-value mobile subscribers, despite increased competition.

Mr Kaliaropoulos sees average revenue per user challenged by the proliferation of SIM-only plans.

Management sees room for consumption of data to increase as Singapore has not been hit by the video tsunami yet, citing markets where average data consumption is 80GB, compared with 5GB in Singapore.

On the pay-TV front, it intends to work towards a variable cost model for content.

Fixed enterprise is the main engine of growth, driven by cyber security as well as managed services, and enables cross-selling connectivity services.

The group expects the telco industry to consolidate in two to three years as smaller players burn cash, and it is inefficient to have multiple duplicated 5G network infrastructure.

StarHub's dividend yield is attractive at 9.6 per cent for this year, but could drop to 7.2 per cent next year, and 6 per cent in 2020.

CapitaLand | Buy

Aug 23 close: $3.39

Target price: $4

Broker: RHB Research, Aug 23

The counter is our top pick among property large caps. CapitaLand's recent acquisitions in Singapore and China demonstrate its continued efforts to recycle capital, and rebalance its portfolio mix.

The group has acquired a mixed-use site in Sengkang Central in partnership with City Developments, with a winning tender of $777.8 million or $923.6 per square foot per plot ratio.

We remain positive on the acquisition as we believe integrated developments are one of the core competencies of joint venture partners.

CapitaLand has also announced the award of two prime residential sites in Guangzhou for 2.05 billion yuan (S$409.3 million). With the expected handover of more than 8,000 units from the third quarter, the move is a timely replenishment of its land bank.

Management noted during a recent briefing that it is in a good financial position to capitalise on any opportunities arising from the recent cooling measures.

Its balance sheet remains healthy with gearing at 0.5 time, and 73 per cent of its debt is fixed.

Its share price also remains well supported by dividend yields of 4 per cent, and continued share buybacks.

Key catalysts include sizeable mergers and acquisitions, and unlocking value through selective divestments.