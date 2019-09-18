Broadway Industrial hires COO for diversification projects

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed precision manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group on Wednesday (Sept 18) appointed S Purushothuman K Swaminathan (Kesavan), 53, as chief operating officer (projects).

Mr Kesavan will be responsible for the group's diversification projects. He will formulate Broadway Industrial's diversification strategy and identify, review and recommend suitable initiatives to expand the group's capabilities, products and/or services and revenue streams.

He will also be accountable for the set-up and integration of new initiatives and ensuring effective management of resources.

Mr Kesavan was most recently chief operations officer at Beyonics International from 2018 to 2019.

Just last month, Broadway Industrial named a new chief executive officer, Tan Choon Hoong.

Shares of the watch-listed firm were flat at 5.1 cents on Tuesday. The company was added to the Singapore Exchange watch list on June 6 for failing to meet the minimum trading price criterion.