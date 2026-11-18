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Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue more than doubled to US$115.8 billion (S$149.3 billion) from a year ago.

SINGAPORE – Singapore tech stocks opened higher on Nov 18, following Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings call at 6am Singapore time, but quickly pared gains as weaker sentiment in the tech industry persisted.

Shares of AEM Holdings climbed 4.1% to $6.58 when the market opened, while UMS Integration’s counter rose 2.4% to $1.68, and Frencken Group ’s shares went up 2.4% to $1.67.

But by 9.45am, all three stocks had pared the gains, continuing the industry-wide slide that had begun in October as investors became increasingly cautious about the massive AI capital expenditures.

Both AEM and Frencken were trading below the previous day’s close at the mid-day break, while UMS Integration’s counter was flat.

The brief rally among the Singapore tech stocks suggests that investors are willing to acknowledge strong AI fundamentals, but are not yet ready to overlook the broader risks, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Singapore.

The momentary boost came from Nvidia’s strong earnings for the third quarter ended Oct 25, which exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The US chipmaking giant’s revenue for the quarter more than doubled to US$115.8 billion (S$149.3 billion) from a year ago, beating estimates of US$109.1 billion and marking the 17th straight quarter that it has topped Wall Street’s revenue expectations.

Meanwhile, its net income also rose 105% year on year to US$65.3 billion.

While Nvidia’s earnings were strong enough to challenge concerns about an immediate slowdown in AI demand, they did not resolve questions about the sustainability of AI spending, elevated bond yields, tighter US export restrictions or Nvidia’s future leadership, noted Chanana.

“These concerns are particularly relevant for Singapore’s semiconductor companies, which are exposed to global capital spending cycles and have already experienced considerable share-price volatility.”

Nvidia’s eyewatering performance comes amid the huge scandal surrounding the company and its co-founder Jensen Huang, who resigned following allegations of at least two extramarital affairs – one with an alleged Chinese spy and another with a company executive.

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said on the call that the company’s board has no intention to reinstate Huang, despite petitions from both employees and industry leaders, and will continue to search for its next permanent chief.

As the US authorities investigate whether Singapore company Megaspeed International was involved in smuggling Nvidia chips to China, Nvidia also stopped disclosing the scale of its business in Singapore since 2025, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT) on Nov 17.

Singapore primarily serves as the company’s global hub, and only a small quantity of its chips ends up in or goes through the Republic .

Before the 2025 reporting change, Nvidia said in its financial filing that it booked sales based on the billing locations of its customers, but the end-customer’s location “may be different than our customer’s billing location”.

It added that “most shipments associated with Singapore revenue were to locations other than Singapore, and shipments to Singapore were insignificant”, according to the filings.

According to FT’s report, the Republic was the company’s second-biggest geographic area by revenue in January 2025, with the Singapore office generating US$23.7 billion in revenue, behind only the US and representing 18% of global income, based on customer billing location.

As at July 2025, around the time that Nvidia said it was cutting ties with Megaspeed, the company reported that the Singapore office accounted for 22% of total revenue.

In 2025, Nvidia switched from reporting geographic sales based on a customer’s billing address to the customer’s headquarters.

Its Singapore subsidiary accounted for US$104 billion of revenue in the 2025 calendar year, almost half of its worldwide revenue, and was 72% higher than a year ago.

According to FT, the Singapore subsidiary booked US$117.8 billion of revenue in the financial year ended January 2026, including US$13.6 billion of sales to another Nvidia company. But it generated just US$53 million in profit.