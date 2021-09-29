Brent oil surpasses US$80 as global energy crunch roils markets

Brent oil roared above US$80 a barrel - for the first time in almost three years - on signs that demand is running ahead of supply, depleting inventories amid a global energy crunch.

The leading crude benchmark rose for a sixth day to hit the highest since October 2018, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, extended gains.

Brent crude futures gained US$1.10, or 1.4 per cent, to US$80.63 a barrel at 2.25pm Singapore time. WTI futures rose US$1.11, or 0.5 per cent, to US$76.56. It jumped 2 per cent the previous day.

Oil's latest upswing has come with a flurry of bullish price predictions from banks and traders, further gains in natural gas, and speculation that the energy industry isn't investing enough in fossil fuels to keep supplies at current levels.

Oil has rallied this year as the roll-out of vaccines to combat the pandemic aids energy demand, spurring a drop in United States inventories. A dramatic surge in natural gas has stoked bets that crude will gain from spillover demand as users seek alternatives.

Commodity trading house Trafigura Group is among those forecasting higher oil prices.

"It looks like the oil rally has still got some legs," said Mr John Driscoll, chief strategist at JTD Energy Services. "Fundamentals are still pretty convincing, demand is recovering, backwardation is increasing. I just don't see any evidence yet that the rally has topped out."

While worldwide demand has increased, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia (Opec+) have been easing supply curbs with great caution.

Opec was expected to release its World Oil Outlook, which will detail the group's views on market fundamentals late yesterday.

Crude demand could rise 500,000 barrels a day as high gas prices force a switch, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. That would tighten markets further, especially with Opec+ making only conservative additions to supply, he added.

Yesterday, US natural gas rallied again.

Inventory draws are the "largest on record" and Opec+ can't restore the market's balance, Goldman Sachs Group said in a note earlier this week. The deficit "will not be reversed in coming months, in our view, as its scale will overwhelm both the willingness and ability of Opec+ to ramp up", it said.

Global oil consumption is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of next year, according to BP. Demand is expected to see an average gain of 3.8 million barrels a day on-year, president of BP Singapore Eugene Leong said in an interview.

