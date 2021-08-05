Boustead Projects unit hauled to court for allegedly using unmanned drones illegally

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Boustead Projects' wholly-owned subsidiary Boustead Projects E&C has been hauled to court for allegedly using unmanned drones at its construction sites without the relevant permits.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday night (Aug 4), the real estate solutions provider said it has received a summons to appear at the State Courts of Singapore on Aug 27 for allegedly breaching the city-state's Air Navigation Act.

The company faces a total of 24 charges for flying a small unmanned aircraft without a Class 1 activity permit at the construction sites at 18 Kranji Loop and Cleantech Loop in 2019, and another 46 charges for operating an unmanned aircraft at the same sites in 2020.

It also faces seven charges for "failing to operate a small unmanned aircraft" and two charges for "failing to operate an unmanned aircraft" at the Cleantech site in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Boustead Projects said the use of unmanned drones at the construction sites is "part of its efforts to leverage on the use of technology to increase the efficiency and productivity of its operations".

The company added that it is seeking legal advice on the charges faced and is unable to quantify any potential financial impact on the group at this time.

Shares of Boustead Projects closed 0.8 per cent or one cent lower at $1.29 on Wednesday, before the announcement.