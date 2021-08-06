Boustead Projects unit charged over use of unmanned drones

Boustead Projects' wholly owned subsidiary Boustead Projects E&C has been hauled to court for allegedly using unmanned drones at its construction sites without the relevant permits.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, the real estate solutions provider said it has received a summons to appear at the State Courts of Singapore on Aug 27 for allegedly breaching the Air Navigation Act. It faces 24 charges for flying a small unmanned aircraft without a Class 1 activity permit at the construction sites in 18 Kranji Loop and Cleantech Loop in 2019, and another 46 charges for operating an unmanned aircraft at the same sites last year.

It faces seven charges for "failing to operate a small unmanned aircraft" and two charges for "failing to operate an unmanned aircraft" in accordance with the permit granted at the Cleantech site in 2019 and last year, respectively.

Boustead Projects said the use of unmanned drones at the construction sites is "part of its efforts to leverage on the use of technology to increase the efficiency and productivity of its operations".

It added that it is seeking legal advice on the charges and is unable to quantify any potential financial impact on the group at this time.

