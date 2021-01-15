Bond issue raises $663 million

SIA

The airline said that the proceeds will give it greater financial flexibility to capture medium-to long-term growth beyond the pandemic.
Investors rushed to subscribe to a Singapore Airlines bond issue that easily raised US$500 million (S$663 million). The airline said yesterday that the proceeds will give it greater financial flexibility to capture medium-to long-term growth beyond the pandemic.

