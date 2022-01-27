Boeing's jet-building resurgence hinges on manpower-short suppliers

CHICAGO • For Boeing, the pandemic was just one item on a long list of its existential concerns over the past four years.

But after a talent exodus, the twin tragedies of its 737 Max jets falling from the sky and stiff competition from rivals - on top of Covid-19's blow to air travel - the company is gearing up for a production resurgence that will help mount the industry's steepest ramp-up in modern aviation history. The comeback rides on whether a Boeing factory south of Seattle can pump out 31 of Max jets each month, a 63 per cent jump from its pace in October last year.

The breakneck acceleration is already under way at a time when rival Airbus is also pushing the pedal to the floor.

But Boeing cannot do it alone. The risk is that suppliers that ship millions of parts to planemakers and engine-makers will not be able to hire enough workers to keep pace.

Those smaller manufacturers are facing labour shortages two years after United States aerospace companies jettisoned 57,000 employees. Already at the current low production pace, there are signs of stress and spot shortages.

With an industry upturn looming, the crunch looks poised to get much worse.

Even after all the adversities Boeing has faced, "the next 18 months is more risky than the prior 18", said Dr Kevin Michaels, managing director of consultant AeroDynamic Advisory. Whether aviation's titans hit their lofty output targets "will be determined by the supply chain's ability to execute and finance growth", he said.

If the labour squeeze means Boeing cannot get the parts it needs, timed precisely to its production process, it risks not only costly logjams but also the prospect of churning out partially completed planes.

Supplier disruptions famously forced Boeing to shutter production in 1997 and later left dozens of "gliders" - jets lacking engines - stacked up around the Renton, Washington, plant during the last ramp-up in 2018.

About two-thirds of suppliers surveyed by RBC Capital Markets say the ability to staff up is the biggest risk to aerospace recovery. Dr Michaels estimates worker shortfalls of 10 per cent to 20 per cent are common.

Concerns are particularly high for two foundries, Howmet Aerospace and Warren Buffett-owned Precision Castparts, which produce the lion's share of highly complex jet-engine components, like turbine blades able to withstand blast-furnace temperatures. The companies reduced headcount by 17 per cent and 40 per cent respectively during the downturn.

Worker shortages are endemic in corporate America - from fast-food outlets to auto plants - but it is an incredibly challenging problem to fill highly skilled jobs in aerospace. Trades like precision machinists require apprenticeships and years of specialised training before workers are deemed qualified.

Raytheon Technologies, which builds Pratt and Whitney jet engines for Airbus and components for Boeing, is already seeing a worrisome shortage of welders at casting companies in its supply chain.

Of the manufacturer's 13,000 component providers, there are fewer than 100 companies "that are giving us real concern".

"But it only takes one to make us miss a shipment," chief executive Greg Hayes said on Tuesday.

The historically tight labour market and planning for the factory speed-up will be in the spotlight when Chicago-based Boeing reports its earnings.

Boeing is back in hiring mode two years after it cut about 20,000 jobs. And it is carefully rehearsing suppliers for the long climb back to the pre-crisis peak, a 52-jet monthly pace for the 737 family. The planemaker has already embedded engineers in some potential bottlenecks.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun last October said hiring by its contractors will be a "critical watch item".

"It's incredibly important to them," said Mr Robert Spingarn, an analyst with Melius Research. "So many things have gone wrong. Some are self-inflicted, some are macro-driven, like the virus. Boeing has to be very focused on getting everything right across the company. They know it, investors know it."

Boeing's last few years have been unusually rough, thanks to the 737 Max grounding and the pandemic's blow to aircraft sales. The company's shares have slumped almost 40 per cent since the end of 2019, a stretch that saw the S&P 500 climb by about a third. Meanwhile, rival Airbus had a more modest decline of about 18 per cent.

The European planemaker, which is pushing its suppliers to meet and beat pre-pandemic levels for its A320neo family by next year, was able to better weather the storm amid support from the French and German governments and lighter job cuts. Building a 737 Max jet is like tightly choreographing an intricate ballet.

Boeing must oversee the flow of the 400,000 or so parts that make up the plane, with arrivals sometimes timed down to the hour.

Hiking production is far more difficult than cutting back because of the complexity of getting those hundreds of suppliers to move faster in lockstep, said Dr Michaels of AeroDynamic Advisory. Doing so requires pouring money into people and equipment months before purchase orders arrive.

To prepare for its acceleration, Boeing itself is hiring again. It has already recalled more than 2,000 machinists in the Seattle area who lost their jobs during the recent crisis, along with about 425 unionised engineers.

The company has more than 5,000 other job openings in its largest manufacturing hub and aims to fill thousands of unfilled positions across the US with hiring initiatives, competitive wages and benefits, a spokesman said.

The US manufacturer has also built a buffer of parts in inventory to help smooth the transition to higher rates, said Mr Jeff Carpenter, director of Boeing's raw-materials strategy.

"I feel like we're set up pretty good," he said. "Ramping up aerospace production is always a challenge. But we've put a lot in place to get ahead of it."

From 2017 through 2019, aerospace employment soared to the highest levels in decades as Boeing and Airbus dialled up production. Those gains were largely erased as the pandemic brought global air travel to a standstill.

"The war for talent is because experienced people retired, left or were asked to leave," said Mr Alex Krutz, managing director of consulting firm Patriot Industrial Partners.

Key suppliers including parts-maker Howmet and engine-maker GE Aviation have already begun preparing for the coming boom.

Howmet added about 800 people at its engine-products business during the second and third quarters. GE's jet-engine division globally has slated 900 new employees to start in the first quarter and has doubled its recruiting team, with an emphasis on attracting production workers, the company said.

As at mid-January, the GE division had more than 1,400 openings posted on its website. That is more than a sevenfold jump from a year ago.

Still, many long-time Boeing contractors are losing workers to larger parts-makers that can pay more, along with flashier aerospace entrants and distributors such as Amazon.com, said Patriot's Mr Krutz.

BLOOMBERG