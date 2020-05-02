Boeing raises $35b in bond offering

NEW YORK • Boeing has raised US$25 billion (S$35 billion) in a bond offering, a blowout result for the US planemaker, which said it would help the company avoid taking government aid during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.

Boeing's capital raising on Thursday is the sixth-largest investment-grade bond offering of all time and the biggest year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve's intervention in the credit market has boosted prospects for troubled borrowers such as Boeing.

The US central bank has slashed interest rates to zero and rolled out around US$2 trillion in lending commitments. While it has not yet snapped up any corporate bonds such as Boeing's, its openness to doing so has buoyed credit markets.

The planemaker has been trying to bring its 737 Max jet back into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered aviation and other industries. Business shutdowns around the world to curb the outbreak have dried up demand for air travel.

Earlier this week, Boeing was hoping to raise between US$10 billion and US$15 billion in the bond offering, but increased the size of the deal to US$25 billion due to strong investor demand, according to sources.

Demand was stoked by high yields relative to Boeing's other bond issues, Boeing's earnings report on Wednesday and provisions in the offering that protect investors in case of a credit rating downgrade to junk status.

Following the bigger-than-expected bond offering, Boeing, which had been weighing seeking government aid, said it had no further plans to raise funds.

"As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected on Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the US government options at this time," Boeing said in a statement.

"We will continue to assess our liquidity position as the health crisis and our dynamic business environment evolve."

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service estimated last month that Boeing's funding needs could top US$30 billion this year. The company secured about half of this by drawing down on a US$13.8 billion credit line in March, Moody's said.

Chicago-based Boeing sold seven new bonds with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2060. The new funds came at a higher price for Boeing than prior bond offerings, a sign of its precarious financial situation.

Among the debt sold was a 10-year bond with a 5.15 per cent yield and a 450 basis point premium to US Treasuries of a comparable duration, according to Refinitiv IFR data. By comparison, Boeing sold a 10.5-year bond in July with a 2.96 per cent yield and at a 90 basis point premium to US Treasuries.

Given the higher yields on offer, there was around US$75 billion's worth of demand for the new bonds. One source said S&P on Wednesday lowered its credit rating for Boeing to BBB-minus, one step above junk.

To placate investors over the risk of a potential downgrade to junk status, the bonds contained a provision that raises the coupon paid to bondholders if Boeing loses its investment-grade status.

Boeing had faced a May 1 deadline set by the Treasury to seek priority funding from a US$17 billion fund for national security-related companies. A Treasury spokesman did not comment on Boeing's decision to forgo aid.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to provide financial aid to Boeing.

The company said in March that it backed US$60 billion in government loans and loan guarantees for the entire aviation industry and its chief financial officer warned the "markets essentially" were closed to Boeing.

REUTERS