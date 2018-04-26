Boeing cruises past forecasts, flags no worries over rising material costs

NEW YORK (REUTERS)- Boeing Co's profit surged past Wall Street estimates in the first quarter and booming demand for commercial jets pushed the world's biggest planemaker to raise forecasts for cash flow and earnings in what promises to be another record year.

Speaking after the results, chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg also played down concerns expressed by fellow manufacturer Caterpillar about rising materials costs which could squeeze profit margins.

Boeing's core earnings, which exclude certain pension costs, jumped to US$3.64 per share from US$2.17 per share a year earlier, dwarfing a consensus forecast of US$2.58 per share and sending shares as much as 4.5 per cent higher.

"We're not seeing anything there (in costs) that's a material effect right now," Mr Muilenburg said.

US President Donald Trump's crackdown on steel and aluminum imports has constrained supplies in the domestic market, inflating costs of the metals.

Mr Muilenburg said he does not anticipate a full-blown trade war between the United States and China, as both countries seem to working towards finding negotiated solutions.

"While some initial statements have been made about potential tariffs, none of those severe actions have been implemented. And we're frankly encouraged by the continuing dialogue," he said.

Boeing was seen by investors as one of the big potential losers when Mr Trump unveiled a 10-per cent tariff on aluminum on March 8, but those worries have eased somewhat and its shares are now down only 3 per cent in the six weeks since.

"The good thing is that Boeing tends to have multi-year contracts in place, general inflationary adjustments on sales, and raw materials are a relatively modest portion of a plane's costs," Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani said.

Analysts also say Chinese buyers, who account for more than 20 per cent of Boeing sales, would have no alternative supplier for the aircraft if trade relations threatened ties with the US company, because rivals Airbus and Bombardier do not have the capacity to produce more quickly.

DISCIPLINED Speaking as Airbus confirmed an increase in its production plans for its narrowbody A320 jet, Mr Muilenburg said Boeing also continued to face pressure to make more of its equivalent 737s but would be "disciplined" in output decisions.

Boeing has faced some disruption in engine and fuselage supplies for the popular jet but is confident of meeting its existing production targets which are underpinned by a record backlog of orders and strong demand, Mr Muilenburg said.

Boeing sold a record 763 aircraft last year and has already announced a 9 per cent rise in commercial deliveries in the first three months of the year.

It raised its full-year operating cash flow forecast to US$15.0 billion-US$15.5 billion from about US$15 billion, previously.

The company also increased its 2018 core earnings per share forecast to US$14.30-US$14.50 from its previous projection of US$13.80-US$14.00.

Core operating margin rose to 10.7 per cent from 8.5 per cent a year earlier while revenue rose 6.5 per cent to US$23.38 billion, beating expectations of US$22.26 billion.

Boeing's commercial aircraft deliveries rose 9 per cent to 184 in the first quarter ended March 31, due to strong demand from airlines dealing with booming passenger air travel.

The company also said it planned to increase production on its 767 aircraft programme from 2.5 to 3 per month beginning in 2020, reflecting strength in the global cargo market.

Global freight traffic grew on average by 7.7 per cent in January and February, marking the strongest start to the year since 2015, according to the International Air Transport Association.