Boeing 737 Max chief to retire amid executive shuffle

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Boeing said the head of its 737 programme Eric Lindblad is retiring after about a year in the post, triggering a leadership shuffle for another high-profile project: a proposed midrange jetliner.

The 34-year Boeing executive took charge of the 737 programme, and the manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, last year as the US planemaker struggled with late deliveries of engines and other components.

His retirement is not related to the crisis at Boeing after two of its Max models crashed in October and March, triggering a global grounding.

Lindblad, 57, "shared with me his desire to retire last year, and we will now begin to embark on a thoughtful and seamless transition plan," Kevin McAllister, who runs the planemaker's US$60 billion commercial division said in a message to employees on Thursday (July 11).

Boeing's single-aisle programme will be run by Mark Jenks, who previously headed all aspects of a proposed aircraft known within Boeing as NMA, for new midmarket aeroplane.