Blockchain payments platform Partior to open R&D centre in India

Blockchain-based payments platform Partior said it would open a research and development centre in India as part of its line-up of international offices amid its global expansion plans.

Partior - founded by JPMorgan, DBS Bank and Temasek last year - was created through the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Project Ubin initiative, and is a blockchain-based peer-to-peer interbank clearing and settlement network.

Called the Hyderabad Development Centre, the R&D centre in India will "serve as a Web 3.0 centre of excellence, scaling the production and delivery of its technology", as the company prepares the fourth generation of its product this year, it said in a statement yesterday.

The company also announced additional hires for its executive leadership team.

This includes Ms Stella Lim as chief operating officer, in charge of strategic global partnerships and strengthening the company's organisational capabilities.

Ms Lim was most recently managing director of Asia-Pacific for Swift.

It also appointed Mr Atul Bhuchar as head of product to formulate and execute the company's global product strategy.

Mr Bhuchar was previously group payments head in global transaction services at DBS.

Mr Saxon Bartrop, who was previously group domain architecture head for wholesale banking (payments and channels) at UOB, will join as head of architecture, design and innovation to oversee the company's innovation development.

The company also appointed Ms Angie Ong - formerly head of product legal overseeing Meta Financial Technologies - as its general counsel, and Mr Abhinava Kumar Singh as the technology head for the Hyderabad Development Centre.

He was previously the director and engineering practice head for payments at banking and insurance company NatWest Group.

Partior chief executive Jason Thompson noted that the company's high-calibre senior talent is "testament to the transformational capabilities we bring to the financial sector".

"Together with our new Hyderabad Development Centre, this marks a pivotal moment for Partior as we double down on growing our network and scaling our core services worldwide," he said.

Partior said it is currently in advanced engagements with leading banks, central banks and fintech companies across 15 countries, adding that it will offer eight global currencies - including the US dollar, euro and Japanese yen - on its platform by the year end, with more by next year.

