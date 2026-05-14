BlackRock’s GIP joins Temasek, others to target $38 billion in infrastructure deals

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The partnership will target investments across the Gulf and Central Asia.

DUBAI – BlackRock’s GIP has teamed up with Singapore’s Temasek as well as Abu Dhabi’s newest wealth fund L’IMAD and state oil firm ADNOC to launch an infrastructure partnership targeting US$30 billion (S$38 billion) of investments across the Gulf and Central Asia, the companies said in a joint statement on May 14.

The partnership will raise a combination of equity and debt capital to target investments in greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors including energy, transportation and logistics.

It will consider select investments within the wider Middle East and North Africa region, the firms said, without disclosing a fundraising timeline or the equity split among the founding partners.

The announcement brings together some of the region’s most active infrastructure capital allocators alongside one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. BlackRock completed its acquisition of GIP in 2024 in a deal that valued the infrastructure specialist at around US$12.5 billion.

It shows continued interest for infrastructure assets in the Gulf Cooperation Council amid the Iran war, which has led to a shock in global energy markets and disrupted business in the region.

Reuters reported in April that more lenders were working on a potential US$7 billion stake sale in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s crude oil pipeline network.

In 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco signed a US$11 billion deal for infrastructure around its Jafurah gas project with a GIP-led consortium.

Said Mr Chia Song Hwee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Temasek Global Investments: “The partnership also reflects continued global investor interest in the UAE and the wider region, as destinations for long-term capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a growing pipeline of investable opportunities and an increasingly mature investment landscape.”

A US$15 billion investment pipeline was announced in Abu Dhabi this week to attract private funding for infrastructure projects.

Said L’IMAD’s managing director and CEO Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi: “Infrastructure forms one of the key pillars of our investment strategy, especially in markets where demand is underpinned by structural trends.”

L’IMAD, which burst onto the global scene last December, has since turned into an investment heavyweight with assets worth an estimated US$300 billion. REUTERS