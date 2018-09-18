BlackGold execs called as witnesses in Indonesia graft probe

Three senior employees of BlackGold Natural Resources have been called up for interview as witnesses to assist in an ongoing investigation by Indonesia's Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi (KPK) or Corruption Eradication Commission, the coal mining company said in a Singapore Exchange filing late on Sunday night.

The employees are BlackGold's executive chairman and chief executive officer Philip Cecil Rickard, chief investment officer and executive director James Rijanto, and BlackGold subsidiary PT Samantaka Batubara's president director Rudy Herlambang.

The Catalist-listed company said it has consulted legal counsel and wished to clarify that under Indonesian law, a witness is defined as a party believed to know of a criminal act done by a suspect, but who is not suspected of committing a crime.

BlackGold has handed over the relevant information and documents related to the Riau-1 Project to KPK, and will continue to extend its fullest cooperation in the investigation, the group said. Further announcements will be made as and when there are significant developments in relation to this matter, it added.

BlackGold further said that business and operations of the group will continue as normal, and shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the company.