Bitcoin’s price will stabilise as institutional adoption, real-world uses grow, says crypto boss

Founder of digital asset trading firm QCP, Darius Sit said Bitcoin's volatility will become more compressed over time.

SINGAPORE - Despite its recent sell-off, Bitcoin may see reduced price volatility in the coming years, as rising institutional interest and broader use of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, including as collateral and for payment, deepen its role in financial markets.

While this may not be welcome news for traders chasing quick, sharp gains, investors seeking a better risk-reward profile may find the cryptocurrency a credible asset to consider in their portfolios.