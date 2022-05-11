Bitcoin pares losses after sinking below US$30,000

MUMBAI • Bitcoin rebounded from a swoon below US$30,000 (S$41,684) yesterday as a sell-off in stocks moderated and a bout of calm washed across global markets.

The world's largest digital token added as much as 5.4 per cent to US$32,636.08 at 7.48am in London (2.48pm Singapore time). Ether at one point climbed 6.4 per cent, while coins like Solana and Avalanche were also in the green.

Bitcoin is still down more than 50 per cent since hitting a record of more than US$65,000 in November. It has underperformed both global stocks and gold over the course of this year so far.

Bitcoin's earlier plunge had taken it to levels last seen in the middle of last year. Whether the calm will last is an open question. Tightening monetary policy to combat runaway inflation is curbing liquidity, creating a formidable obstacle for speculative assets like cryptocurrencies.

For instance, Mr Michael Novogratz, the billionaire cryptocurrency investor who leads Galaxy Digital Holdings, warned that he expects things to get worse before they get better.

"Crypto probably trades correlated to the Nasdaq until we hit a new equilibrium," he said on Galaxy's first-quarter earnings call on Monday, adding that investors may see "a very choppy, volatile and difficult market for at least the next few quarters before... some sense that we are at an equilibrium".

Bitcoin's correlation with US stocks is around record levels, and the token pushed higher as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 equity futures stabilised and then rallied yesterday.

The crypto market is also monitoring TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar.

The peg appeared to fray, with the token's value falling below 70 US cents yesterday before climbing back above 92 US cents.

BLOOMBERG