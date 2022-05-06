Bitcoin hits US$40,000 after Fed quells talk of aggressive rate hike

MUMBAI • Bitcoin staged its biggest rally in nearly two months after the US Federal Reserve quashed fears it will make jumbo-sized moves on interest rate policy.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 5.9 per cent to US$40,007 in New York trading, while other digital assets including Ether and Litecoin also rallied.

The rally follows comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, who said the central bank was not looking to increase rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming meetings, quelling fears it would move very aggressively to tamp down inflation.

Risky assets surged after Mr Powell said a 75-basis point increase is "not something that the committee is actively considering".

The relatively less-hawkish tone of the comments "contributes to speculative appetite, which is likely to be bullish for crypto", said Mr Stephane Ouellette, chief executive of FRNT Financial.

The US central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee had voted unanimously on Wednesday to increase the benchmark rate by half a percentage point and said it will begin allowing its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to roll off in June.

Still, in this higher-rate environment, Bitcoin has not been able to break out in any meaningful way beyond its highs at the start of the year. The coin has largely traded within a tight range over the past few months.

"The market is basically stuck in a range," said Mr Dan Gunsberg, co-founder of Hxro Network.

Money has been flowing out of the sector amid the malaise. Investors yanked roughly US$120 million (S$165 million) from crypto products last week, bringing total outflows over the past four weeks to US$339 million, data tracked by fund provider CoinShares shows.

Bitcoin last week accounted for the majority of the flows in what was its largest single week of outflows since June last year.

Elsewhere, data from CoinGecko shows that the price of ApeCoin, the native crypto token of Yuga Labs' APE ecosystem, was up 10 per cent in New York on Wednesday afternoon after billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter display picture to that of a Bored Ape collage.

Yuga Labs, creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, recently led a sale of virtual land on "Otherside", its metaverse project. The sale raised US$320 million but also led to huge congestion and high transaction fees on the Ethereum network.

The token price of ApeCoin fell from its Sunday highs of US$22 to US$14.50 per token on Wednesday before jumping to US$17.16 after the Tesla chief executive - and Twitter acquirer - changed his profile picture.

BLOOMBERG