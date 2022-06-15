Bitcoin dives, cryptos slide after Celsius moves to freeze withdrawals

Bitcoin extended declines yesterday as investor sentiment took another leg down over fears that bigger Federal Reserve interest rate hikes loom to quell inflation.

Also triggering worries was the move by major US cryptocurrency-lending company Celsius Network on Monday to freeze withdrawals and transfers, citing "extreme" market conditions, another sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere.

The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below US$1 trillion (S$1.39 trillion) on Monday for the first time since January last year, sparking worries the rout might spill over to other assets or hit other companies.

"Almost anything can be systemic in crypto... because the whole space is over-levered," said Mr Cory Klippsten, chief executive of Swan Bitcoin, a Bitcoin savings platform. "It is all a house of cards."

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Celsius did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius, which has around US$11.8 billion in assets, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit cryptocurrencies with its platform. It then lends out cryptocurrencies to earn a return.

Bitcoin, the world's largest digital token, shed as much as 10.3 per cent to reach US$20,824, the lowest level since December 2020. It fell as much as 15 per cent on Monday after the Celsius announcement. A range of other tokens from Ether to Avalanche were also nursing losses.

"Sentiment for cryptos is terrible as the global crypto market cap has fallen below US$1 trillion," said Mr Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, adding that a Bitcoin drop below the US$20,000 level could lead to "even uglier" price action.

Cryptocurrencies have become emblematic of a flight from speculative investments as monetary policy is tightened around the world to fight price pressures, draining liquidity from global markets.

Celsius freezing withdrawals on Monday exacerbated worries about the stress in the digital asset sector, which was already on tenterhooks after the collapse of the Terra/Luna ecosystem.

Traders are also monitoring MicroStrategy, whose big bet on Bitcoin is backfiring. Among the issues weighing on the company is the threat that an even deeper drop in the token's price will require it to post additional collateral for loans.

Companies exposed to cryptocurrencies have previously warned that declines in token prices could have ripple effects, including by triggering margin calls.

Markets extended a sell-off on Monday after United States inflation data last Friday showed the largest price increase since 1981, prompting investors to raise their bets on Fed rate hikes.

That was likely the key driver of the crypto market nosedive, Mr Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, wrote in a note on Monday.

Celsius' token has fallen about 97 per cent in the last 12 months, from US$7 to around 20 US cents, based on CoinGecko data.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS