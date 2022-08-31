How this biopharmaceutical company continues being a Top Employer and now, a Great Place to Work

Enjoying a coffee break has taken on a whole new meaning at the Takeda Singapore local team office.

Once every fortnight, the biopharmaceutical company’s senior management organises coffee sessions with staff to update them about upcoming plans and business directions.

“This is one of the company’s regular touchpoints and ways to intensify team engagement and assure everyone they’re taken care of – it’s part of our commitment to discovering and delivering life-transforming initiatives for our staff,” says Ms Peony Wong, head of human resources (HR) for VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore) at the Takeda Singapore local team. It is part of Takeda (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd and has been operational since 2009.

And the company’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Ms Joy Tan, senior medical manager (GI/rare disease/neuroscience), appreciates how the regular coffee sessions allow her to have casual and open communication with her peers while also celebrating individual wins. “It’s a good platform to share and learn from the success of others,” she adds.

This is just one of the many employee-centric initiatives that the Takeda Singapore local team has in place, so it’s no surprise that the company has been certified as a Top Employer by HR consultancy Top Employers Institute for six years running.

For 2022/2023, the Great Place to Work Institute also recognises the Takeda Singapore local team for the first time as a Great Place to Work.

The HR consultancy ranks companies worldwide, in terms of productivity, customer service, retention, and overall employee pride, and certifies them. The certification is based on The Great Place to Work Trust Model™, a data-based model for quantifying employee experience.