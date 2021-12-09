Binance to buy 18% of S'pore-licensed Hg Exchange

Embattled crypto exchange Binance will acquire 18 per cent of Hg Exchange (HGX), a Singapore-regulated private securities exchange.

Binance will acquire the post-money stake, which includes its own investment, via its Singapore arm, Binance Asia Services. This move comes after Binance considered leaving the Republic over its regulatory licence limbo.

The acquisition could help with Binance's regulatory hurdles, as HGX was recently granted a recognised market operator licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Other than private companies, HGX is working to list alternative assets such as wine, art and real estate.

"Crypto and traditional financial offerings continue to converge. Through this investment, we seek to work with HGX in enhancing offerings of products and services supported by blockchain technology," said Mr Richard Teng, Binance Singapore chief executive. Mr Teng was the chairman at HGX before he took over as chief at Binance Singapore in August this year.

HGX is backed by financial institutions Phillip Capital, Prime Partners and Fundnel. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory requirements.

"In Singapore, we continue to work closely with key government agencies to support the growth of the blockchain ecosystem and development of requisite local talent needed," said Mr Teng.

On Oct 26, the operator of Binance.com was ordered to stop providing payment services here and to cease soliciting business from Singapore residents, as it does not have an appropriate licence from MAS.

THE BUSINESS TIMES