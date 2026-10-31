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Binance replenishes 90% of assets stolen in record hack

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Binance suffered a record US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) hack of its platform.

Binance suffered a record US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) hack of its platform.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Binance said it has covered 90% of the US$6.3 billion stolen in a major hack, using company funds and part of its US$1 billion SAFU reserve.
  • The remaining 10% is in less liquid tokens, which may take longer to source, while co-CEO Richard Teng called the breach a “complex attack” with malicious software.
  • Binance took a new proof-of-reserves snapshot and said users can verify 1:1 backing for 10 tokens. It still plans to resume withdrawals on Nov 1.

AI generated

NEW YORK - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Oct 31 it has been able to cover 90% of the amount stolen after a record US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) hack of its platform.

The outstanding 10% consists of tokens that are less liquid, which means they may take longer to source in the required amounts, it said in a statement.

The exchange said it has set aside around US$6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses.

Binance said the replenishment involved a partial deployment of its US$1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a bitcoin reserve it holds to protect customers in the event of security breaches.

The company’s co-CEO, Richard Teng, said ​on Oct 30 that the breach was a “complex attack” involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate.

Binance also said it had taken a new snapshot of assets held on its platform as of 0000 GMT on Oct 31, as part of its proof-of-reserves process.

Users holding the 10 listed tokens – BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC – would be able to verify that their assets were backed at a minimum 1:1 ratio once the full proof was available, it said.

The exchange said it remained on track to resume withdrawal services on Nov 1, within its previously stated timeframe. REUTERS

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