Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter set to be named chair of retail unit

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - Isha Ambani is set to be named chairman of the Reliance conglomerate's retail unit in another sign that her father, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is pushing ahead with a plan for succession in one of Asia's richest families.

An announcement of Isha Ambani's elevation could come as early as Wednesday (June 29), according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures.

A representative for the group declined to comment.

Isha Ambani's promotion follows that of her twin brother, Akash Ambani, who was appointed on Tuesday as chairman of the telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Isha and Akash have both been part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms' investment in the group.

Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University. The twins have a younger brother, Anant, 27.

Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio are subsidiaries of the family's oil-to-telecom conglomerate, of which the US$217 billion (S$301 billion) Reliance Industries is the flagship firm. Mukesh Ambani is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.