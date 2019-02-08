Billionaire founder's bid to make the numbers add up

Call it the Masayoshi Son mathematical distortion field.

The founder of SoftBank Group Corp added about 1.88 trillion yen (S$23.2 billion) to the market value of his company yesterday with a plan to buy back shares worth less than a third of that amount. Based on his own stake, Mr Son's net worth rose by about US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion).

The billionaire is no stranger to funny mathematics. On Wednesday, he opened his earnings presentation with a riddle: "25 - 4 = 9?"

The formula is the 25 trillion yen value of SoftBank's assets minus 4 trillion yen in debt, far from being equal to its market value of 9 trillion yen. It captured Mr Son's longstanding argument that SoftBank's share price does not reflect the value of its business and investments.

Here is what is at play.

1. HOW BIG IS THE BUYBACK?

It is the biggest ever for SoftBank. The company plans to buy back as much as 600 billion yen starting yesterday till the end of January next year, and the stock will be retired.

2. HOW IS HE PAYING FOR THIS?

With money from mom-and-pop investors in Japan. The buyback will be funded by the proceeds from the 2.4 trillion yen initial public offering (IPO) of the firm's telecommunications unit last December, which was marketed to individuals. While SoftBank Group's shares have gained 36 per cent this year, the telecoms unit is trading 12 per cent below its IPO price of 1,500 yen.

3. HOW MUCH IS SOFTBANK GROUP WORTH?

According to Mr Son, 21 trillion yen net of debt. That includes a 12.5 trillion yen stake in Alibaba Group Holding, a 2.4 trillion yen telecoms unit, 2.6 trillion yen US carrier Sprint Corp, 2.7 trillion yen each in the Vision Fund and chipmaker Arm Holdings, and 600 billion yen in Yahoo Japan Corp. SoftBank's market cap was closing in on 11 trillion yen yesterday.

SoftBank shares rose to a high of 9,955 yen yesterday, still a 50 per cent discount to Mr Son's sum-of-the-parts calculation that puts shareholder value at 20,055 yen a share.

4. WHAT COULD HELP CLOSE THE GAP?

Most of SoftBank's assets are in mature companies like Alibaba, Sprint and Yahoo Japan. That is why Mr Son has been focusing more on the US$100 billion Vision Fund and its portfolio of private companies that includes ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies.

Thanks to valuation gains, profits from the Vision Fund and SoftBank's own Delta Fund more than tripled to 176 billion yen in the quarter ended Dec 31. This year, investors could look forward to a windfall from the planned listings of Slack Technologies and Uber.

BLOOMBERG