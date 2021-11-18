Economy

Big increase in S'pore non-oil exports

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) defied analyst expectations and supply chain disruptions to rack up their biggest increase in four years last month.

October's robust performance was underpinned by a pickup in both electronic and non-electronic shipments despite widespread pandemic restrictions and other headwinds. Analysts said a jump in demand from Asian markets was surprising given the slowdown in growth from China to South-east Asia due to renewed Covid-19 curbs in the last quarter.

