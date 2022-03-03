Big blow for firms reliant on business from AXA Singapore

Mr Dan Tay, whose business has barely recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now facing new challenges after news broke on Monday that AXA Singapore will exit the motor insurance business.

The 43-year-old owner of Glass-Fix, the exclusive windscreen repairer for AXA Singapore's motor policyholders, gets the bulk of his business from his contract with the insurer.

"I panicked when my manager told me about AXA's exit. AXA is one of our biggest clients. We will definitely feel the impact when policies run off," he told The Straits Times, adding that he is hoping affected policyholders will end up with another insurer he is already working with.

On Monday, ST reported that HSBC will cease to offer AXA Singapore's motor and commercial lines insurance product classes by the middle of this year.

The bank's indirectly owned subsidiary - HSBC Insurance - recently acquired AXA Singapore for US$529 million (S$717 million).

Products that will go into run-off include marine, construction, engineering, property, small and medium-sized enterprise (excluding health) packages, and employers' liability and work injury compensation.

A run-off is the cessation of writing new and renewal insurance policies while managing existing policy obligations.

Industry observers said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) such as Mr Tay's, which rely heavily on business from AXA, would be the hardest hit by its exit from the motor and general insurance business.

For 2021, AXA Singapore was ranked second for motor insurance, after NTUC Income, with gross premiums of $207 million, representing a market share of 17.79 per cent, according to the General Insurance Association's latest industry statistics.

It was ranked fourth overall for all general insurance classes, with gross written premiums of $392 million, representing total market share of 4.84 per cent.

AXA Singapore is currently the insurer for ComfortDelGro's fleet of 9,000 taxis and Trans-Cab's fleet of 2,500 taxis. It is also the exclusive insurer for Volkswagen and one of the major insurers offering coverage for domestic helpers.

Mr Michael Chew, chief executive of AVA Insurance Brokers, which handled Trans-Cab's motor insurance renewal last November, said it would not be easy to find another insurer that is prepared to take on the risk and frequency of claims for taxis.

Mr Chew, who is also the vice-president of the Singapore Insurance Brokers' Association, said: "We did not anticipate that AXA would want to give up the general insurance portfolio. Intermediaries will definitely be impacted, especially the smaller outfits that rely on AXA as their principal."

For some intermediaries, it would just be a matter of time finding an alternative insurer, said Mr Chew.

But it would be more challenging for intermediaries offering certain coverage, such as for taxis, private-hire vehicles, high-performance vehicles or businesses that deal with highly volatile chemicals, to find another insurer to take on the higher risks, he added.

ST understands that AXA will continue to provide new business quotations for affected policies, except marine cargo, until April 30, with the commencement date before July 1.

A spokesman for ARF - the insurance intermediary for Volkswagen Group Singapore - told ST that it is in talks with two partners to provide alternatives for customers to ensure a "smooth transition".

Mr Nigel Yong, the spokesman for Volkswagen Group Singapore, said: "Existing policy coverage will not be impacted and AXA will continue to honour all policy commitments and obligations to policyholders, including claims."

Mr Tay recalled how he was able to move out of his small office space in Bukit Merah to a bigger workshop in Ubi after landing his first contract with AXA Singapore in 2008.

"At one point, more than 60 per cent of my business came from AXA," said Mr Tay, who has expanded his business and now runs two workshops.

"My business is still recovering from the pandemic. I feel sad that AXA is exiting motor insurance. But it's not the end. I will need to rethink and restrategise my business," he added.

