Wall Street stocks have rallied since last Wednesday despite the announcement of the rate hike.
Part of this has been due to relief that after the 9.1 per cent inflation in June, the US Federal Reserve had not hiked rates by 100 basis points.
Wall Street stocks have rallied since last Wednesday despite the announcement of the rate hike.
Part of this has been due to relief that after the 9.1 per cent inflation in June, the US Federal Reserve had not hiked rates by 100 basis points.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2022, with the headline Be strategic in hunt for opportunities . Subscribe