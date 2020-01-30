Bargain hunters fuel slight rebound in STI

Investors took advantage of Tuesday's sell-off in the region to move back into the market yesterday in search of counters trading at attractive valuations.

The result delivered the Straits Times Index (STI) a slight rebound - up just 1.32 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 3,182.57.

Elsewhere, Australia, Japan, Thailand and South Korea posted gains while Malaysia was flat.

Hong Kong bucked the trend after returning from the holidays and suffered the correction that hit other markets on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index shed 2.8 per cent yesterday.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley acknowledged that "markets may enjoy one or two days in the sun" following broad sell-offs, but noted that investors should tread carefully.

He said: "I would be remiss... if I did not caution investors to be wary of chasing what may be temporary, dead-cat bounces, until we have much more clarity on the controlling of the Wuhan virus outbreak at the very least."

Trading volume here was 1.67 billion shares worth $1.06 billion, with gainers beating losers 265 to 184.

Traders looking for a quick flip continued to add positions on medical groups and a rubber glove maker - firms they see as being beneficiaries of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Medtecs International maintained its position as the most traded counter on the bourse.

With 233.1 million shares traded, the medical consumables manufacturer added 14 per cent to 19.6 cents. Medtecs shares are now about five times higher than last year's closing price of 3.9 cents.

Singapore Medical Group jumped 20.7 per cent to 35 cents, while glove manufacturer UG Healthcare surged 50 per cent to 37.5 cents.

Parkway Life Reit, the sole medical-focused property trust here, edged up 0.8 per cent to $3.63.

All Wuhan virus patients in Singapore are housed in public hospitals, but UOB Kay Hian analysts noted that those with the capacity to afford private healthcare are likely to seek treatment at private hospitals.

This could see improved profitability for properties in the Reit's portfolio, such as those that house Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital.

Electronic services provider Venture Corp, which advanced 1.5 per cent to $16.14, was among the standouts on the STI.

Venture Corp rose after tobacco giant Philip Morris International - believed to be one of its key clients - signed an agreement with Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation to collaborate on smoke-free products outside South Korea.