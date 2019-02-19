Banks lead the way as STI climbs 0.8%

No prizes for guessing that most attention was on the Budget, but investors still managed to marshal their forces to lead the market up.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 26.23 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 3,265.97 and is now 6.4 per cent ahead since the start of the year. Turnover was 1.47 billion shares worth $929.84 million with gainers outpacing losers 214 to 176.

Markets in the region also started the week with broad gains on the back of thawing United States-China relations following trade talks in Beijing that had sent Wall Street higher last Friday.

Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea all ended the day higher. Shanghai, the market with the most to gain, shot up 2.7 per cent.

The most active here was Thomson Medical, which added 2.56 per cent at eight cents with 70.4 million shares changing hands.

ThaiBev was the STI's most traded, closing up 0.61 per cent at 82 cents on trade of 37.6 million.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said the counter's performance was likely a result of profit-taking activities after closing with strong gains last Friday.

The STI's performance yesterday had a good deal to do with Singapore's bellwether banking stocks.

DBS, which posted full-year earnings yesterday, added 1.65 per cent to $25.20.

Jefferies Singapore equity analyst Krishna Guha said the bank's results read well for its peers despite lower expectations. The brokerage maintains a "buy" call on DBS with a target price of $28.20.

OCBC Bank added 1.65 per cent to $11.71, while United Overseas Bank put on 0.74 per cent to $25.87.

"Bank shares evidently had the trade hopes boost to glean as well," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines gained 1.95 per cent to $9.95 following a robust fourth quarter.

There was some gloom as well with numbers out pointing to a weak showing for Singapore's non-oil domestic exports.

Ms Nur Raisah Rasid at JPMorgan said the figures highlighted lingering tech export weakness.

It meant a mixed bag for export-oriented tech companies: Venture Corp closed 0.68 per cent higher at $16.21, but UMS Holdings dropped 1.5 per cent to 66 cents.

Best World plunged 16.6 per cent to $2.71 early in the session before the skincare maker and distributor requested a trading halt at 11.23am pending an announcement. It had soared 171 per cent over the past 12 months before yesterday's decline.