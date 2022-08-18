Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius said to be weighing financing proposals

NEW YORK • Celsius Network has received multiple offers of fresh cash to help fund its restructuring process, a lawyer for the bankrupt crypto lender said on Tuesday.

The company is weighing financing packages of "various shapes and sizes", Mr Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said on behalf of Celsius in a bankruptcy hearing. Several more offers are expected, he said, without providing details about the existing proposals.

US-based Celsius froze withdrawals in June citing "extreme" market conditions and filed for bankruptcy last month, listing a US$1.19 billion (S$1.6 billion) deficit on its balance sheet.

Celsius needs to raise more money if it hopes to restructure or sell its business and avoid a liquidation. The company forecasts about US$66.4 million of liquidity for this month and expects that balance to turn negative in October, according to court papers.

Celsius will meet the unsecured creditors committee next week and is working "expeditiously" on the path forward, it said in a tweet, adding that the next hearing is expected on Sept 1.

It said the matters covered in the last hearing included "our intention to see our customers capture any and all value associated with the recent rise of crypto".