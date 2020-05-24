Bain Capital plans second-round bid for Virgin Australia

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Bain Capital is preparing a second-round proposal to become the owner and operator of Virgin Australia Holdings, the United States alternative asset manager said on Sunday (May 24).

Its Sydney-based managing director Mike Murphy is leading the team bidding for Virgin Australia, which entered voluntary administration last month.

Bain Capital is being advised by KordaMentha and is supported by Jayne Hrdlicka, the former chief executive officer of budget carrier Jetstar.

"We have the strongest capital base of any of the bidders," Mr Murphy said in an emailed statement.

"We know aviation isn't going to return to normal any time soon, but Bain Capital is here for the long haul with deep funding to navigate these difficult times."

Bain is among four shortlisted bidders vying for Virgin Australia, which collapsed in April overwhelmed by about A$6.5 billion (S$6.05 billion) in debt.

The carrier's problems were amplified by years of losses and a severe revenue shortfall from coronavirus-linked travel cancellations.

US private equity firm Indigo Partners has said it would like a local partner for its bid.

The other two shortlisted bidders are BGH Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, the Australian Financial Review has reported, citing unidentified sources.

Brookfield Asset Management is in discussions with administrators Deloitte over rejoining the bidding for the airline after withdrawing from consideration, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deloitte, which hasn't named the shortlisted parties, has said it plans to work intensely with them as it seeks binding offers by mid-June.

Bain Capital's deal team includes 15 local Australian professionals, global leaders from private equity and credit businesses, and specialists in aviation, retail and consumer sectors, according to the statement.